Over Nine Malawi Political Parties Team-Up Against Mighty DPP

combination of Nyunsesi

In what can be described as thirsty and hungry for power, over nine political parties in the country have teamed up against the governing Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of fresh presidential elections.

The so called alliance is being led by crocodile party the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, UTM‘s Saulos Chilima and the cashgate queen-mother Joyce Banda of People’s Party.

Other parties include, the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), PETRA, Umodzi of Professor John Chisi and Freedom Party of Former Vice President Khumbo Kachali.

Speaking recently, Mighty DPP’s Publicity Secretary, Nicholas Dausi described the alliance as ‘Moto wa Mapesi’ saying DPP will win with a landslide victory.

“We are not moved, we are not shaken at all,” said Dausi adding that President Peter Mutharika will reclaim victory.

High Court Judges sitting as Constitutional Court on 3rd February nullified the 2019 presidential election results and ordered a fresh election within 150 days from the day of the ruling.