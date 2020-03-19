Mzuzu Central Hospital In Glaucoma Awareness Week

By Salome Gangire, MANA

Mzuzu Central Hospital is in a week long glaucoma awareness screening and treatment for free.

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve and is the second leading causes of blindness in the world.

Mzuzu Central Hospital Public Relations Officer, Dr Arnold Kayira said in an interview Tuesday the Eye Department has organised a Glaucoma Awareness Week to give chance to people to undergo assessment and treatment.

“We want people to be aware of glaucoma as it is the leading cause of blindness and the damage caused by the disease is irreversible,” said Kayira.

He said the danger with glaucoma is that it does not have any sign but it kills eyes silently and suddenly, a person just realises that cannot see as it is progressive and painless.

The PRO added that the good news is that once detected in early stages, patients undergo procedures to correct the problem.

“Glaucoma is treatable and manageable in early stages, but if discovered late, it is irreversible as damage has already occurred, that’s why people need to undergo assessment,” he said.

He said those who are at risk are those who are 40 years and above and those with family history of glaucoma.

Kayira added that people with health problems like hypertension and diabetes are also at high risk.

“We are in a community where we need good health. Let people have access to available help and one of them is to undergo assessment and if the problem is detected earlier, there is either a medical or surgical solution,” he said.

