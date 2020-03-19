Ministry Of Education Develops COVID-19 Guidelines for Schools

By Edwin Mauluka

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST), has developed guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic to help education institutions manage the disease during school time and on holidays.

World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11 due to over 118,000 cases of illness in over 110 countries and territories around the world and the sustained risk of further global spread.

The education ministry in its guidelines issued on yesterday, 17th March, 2020 has urged institutions to follow the prescribed checklist for the prevention and management of the Coronavirus in order to help the protection against infection of learners, students, staff and the general public.

“Malawi has so far not registered any case of COVID-19. However, it is advisable that as a nation we remain vigilant against infection of the disease.” Noted Justin Adack Saidi, Secretary for the ministry

The document which has 28 guidelines and checklist includes; definition of COVID-19, signs and symptoms, how it spreads, it’s treatment and who is at risk.

“The Ministry is committed to ensuring the health and safety of all learners and wards. These measures are not intended to raise alarm, but are implemented as a precaution even though there are no reported cases of Coronavirus in Malawi at present.” Said Saidi

Saidi has since encouraged parents and guardians to collaborate with the Ministry by following the news and implementing good hygiene and preventative measures as advised by Health Authorities.

COVID-19 a pneumonia of unknown cause detected in Wuhan, China was first reported to the WHO Country Office in China on 31 December 2019.

The outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January 2020.

On 11 February 2020, WHO announced a name for the new coronavirus disease: COVID-19.

As of March 17, 2020, WHO indicated that 8 new countries; African Region 3, Eastern Mediterranean Region 1, Region of the Americas 3, and Western Pacific Region 1, have reported cases of COVID-19.