Unima Dean of Law Madise Says Mutharika’s Refusal to Sign Electoral Bills Lawful

Mutharika refused to sign illegal bills

The University of Malawi (Unima) law lecturer Sundizwayo Madise has joined scholars and legal experts in the country in backing President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s decision of refusing to sign four electoral reforms bills.

On Tuesday, President Mutharika refused to sign electoral amendment bills citing they were in conflict With the Constitution.

Madise, a Dean of the Faculty of Law at the Chancellor College in Zomba said the laws of the land gives powers to the head of state to assent or withhold assent bills.

“..The law gives him (the President) the power to either assent or withhold his assent.

So you cannot challenge the President’s withholding of assent if it has been done in compliance with the Constitution,” said Madise

Another legal expert, Charles Mhango said the president has acted within the laws of the land.

According to Mhango, the law empowers the President to scrutinize the bills before assenting to them.

The constitution of the republic of Malawi under section 73 states that the president has the powers to assent or withhold assent to a bill.