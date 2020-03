File Photo: President Peter Mutharika and Mzomera Ngwira

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, in his capacity as Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader has appointed Christopher Mzomera Ngwira and David Kambalame as Regional governors for North and Centre respectively.

According to the Mighty DPP, the appointments are with immediate effect from today Wednesday 18th March, 2020.

Ngwira has replaced Kenneth Sanga while Kambalame replaces Bintony Kutsaira.