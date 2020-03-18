Malawi Teachers Union Thankful To Businessman For Assistance

HHI Secondary School headteacher receives the donation from SF International

Malawi Teachers Union has hailed business mogul, Shiraz Ferreira of SF International for launching a K100 Million (approximately U$135,800) Hygiene Project in schools across the country as one way of arresting the spread of coronavirus.

The remarks follow an initiative which Shiraz launched a fortnight ago which among others, he is donating tap water buckets, chlorine, anti-bacterial hand liquid soap, twin saver paper and roll towels in schools countrywide which will help to fight against the virus.

SF International’s Director of Finance speaks during the event on behalf of Ferreira after handing over the donation to Hill View International School

Some of the schools which have already benefitted from the donation are St Andrews International High School, St Andrews International Primary School, Hillview International, Phoenix Schools, Henry Henderson Institute (H.H.I) schools, St Monica Primary School, St James LEA school, Balaka Model School and Luchenza Community Secondary School.

Speaking on behalf of the teachers after receiving their share, headteacher for Hill View High School SeCharmaine Bramsen saluted Ferreira for the initiative saying it will go along way towards fighting against the epidemic. “Our grateful thanks should go to SF International for their generous donation of materials for cleaning hands in efforts to combat the COVID19 pandemic. We hope others will follow their generous example! Once again thank you.” Said Bramsen.

Lessons on how to use the items donated by SF International in progress at Hill View

Talking to the media after receiving the donation on behalf of his school, deputy headteacher for HHI Secondary School Kenneth Kachepatsonga was all praises for SF International for bailing out schools from this deadly epidemic.

Headteacher for St Andrews International High School Kidron Smith thanked Mr. Fereira for his kind donation.

“We are delighted to have this rare donation from SF International. We are sure that it will help to halt the spread of infections. We urge other well-wishers to follow suit,” he said.

Thank you SF International for the donation-Headteacher for Hill View Secondary School seems to be saying

Headteacher for St Andrews International Primary School David Marriott also hailed the company for “such timely donation. ” “Thank you SF International for such timely gesture. At this stage, we all need to practice good hygiene both at school and at home. Washing our hands is an important part of this process and by your generous donations, we are all abit more confident in the hygiene at our school. ” he said.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the deadly coronavirus can be prevented by good hygiene such as washing hands frequently. Recently, the business magnet also pledged K300million (about U$ 408,163) to assist vulnerable children. As part of the initiative, the business mogul has so far donated 5000 school bags, 6 HP desk top computers, drilled two boreholes in Chiradzulu district as well as paying school fees to needy students amounting to K20 Million.