Law Expert Backs Mutharika For Rejecting Electoral Bills

Mutharika refused to sign illegal bills

Legal experts in the country have backed President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s decision to withhold assent to the electoral reforms bills which were passed in parliament in February.

One of the renowned lawyers in the country, Charles Mhango, told the state broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) that the President was acting within the laws in withholding the bills.

According to Mhango, the law empowers the President to scrutinize the bills before assenting to them.

President Mutharika on Tuesday rejected to sign the four electoral amendment bills citing they were in conflict With the Constitution.

The constitution of the republic of Malawi under section 73 states that the president has the powers to assent or withhold assent to a bill.