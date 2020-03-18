Kottana Chidyaonga Murder Case Stalls: Family Seeks Justice

The murder case involving four suspects in the intriguing death of a young lady Kottana Chidyaonga has stalled with no proper schedule for logical conclusion.

All the four suspects were given bail by High Court judge Fiona Mwale.

The family of Chidyaonga is seeking justice on the death of Kottana.

The suspects include a local fashion designer Ekaree Daniella Chaweza – a girl friend to one of the suspect Gilbert Kalamiza (29).

Other suspects include former boyfriend of Kottana, Timothy Mtilisanje (28) and Diana Bhagwanji (23). They were charged with murder offences.

The suspects, who were with Kotana at the time of her death, claim she died of snake bite but pathologist Charles Dzamalala said she died of poison.

However, Dzamalala’s findings are being challenged by a medical officer hired by the suspects.

However, an associate professor at College of Medicine Steve Kamiza is challenging the Dzamalala autopsy report in the court after he was engaged by lawyers of one of the suspects in the death of Chidyaonga.

Among others, Kamuza says Dzamalala did not say whether the purported snake wound did not have snake fangs buried inside.

He argues that Dzamalala did not say whether the brought snake had its fangs on/inside to rule out snake bite.

“That the laboratory tests should not have been deferred due to positive tests of termik substance in the system because positive tests are not uncommon in lab practice,” says Kamiza.

Timothy Mtilisanje hails from Mkungula village in Zomba while Gilbert Kamaliza and Diana Bhagwanji are from Likoma and Zomba respectively.