Coronavirus Haunt Namadingo Reggae Mashup Concerts; Gwamba’s Mama Said God First Not Spared

I hereby postpone the Reggae Mashup Concerts– Namadingo

Malawi’s celebrated gospel artists Patience Namadingo and Gwamba real name Duncan Zgambo have canceled their shows amidst fears of coronavirus.

The brain behind ‘Ndalama’ Namadingo was scheduled launch his Reggae Mash-Up project at Comesa Hall in Blantyre on 21 March and in Lilongwe on 28 March 2020.

Namadingo said he has decided to postpone the Reggae Mashup Concerts until further notice as part of fighting the spread of deadly coronavirus.

“On behalf of my management team (NAMARTISTS) I hereby postpone the Reggae Mashup Concerts that were in the pipeline for 27 and 28 March 2020 till we get an official communication from the right authorities of this country,” posted Namadingo on facebook.

Gwamba who was expected to take ‘Mama Said God First’ album to Mzuzu on March 28 has also postponed the launch.

“I regret to announce the postponement of my album launch in Mzuzu, Malawi, which was slated for March 28. I have taken this painful yet bold and important decision because of the Coronavirus pandemic which, with each passing day, is proving a fatal attack on humanity.

“The health of my fans is my top priority, and I don’t have to wait for the government to say anything on the danger on our doorsteps. The risk is too high and I don’t want to be part of the problem—I have chosen to be part of the solution,” said Gwamba.