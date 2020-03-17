Mutharika Rejects Electoral Bills

Kalilani addressing members of the press in Blantyre

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has withheld assenting to the electoral bills parliament passed in February.

President Mutharika’s Spokesperson, Mgeme Kalilani confirmed the development during a press briefing held on Tuesday in Blantyre. He said the bills are unconstitutional.

The constitution of the republic of Malawi under section 73 states that the president has the powers to assent or withhold assent to a bill.

The President has also refused a proposal by Public Appointment Committee of Parliament (PAC) to fire Malawi Electoral Commission Commissioners for alleged incompetence.

PAC’s findings are questionable – Kalilani

“PAC’s findings are questionable. Apparently, the MEC Commissioners had the competence and capacity to manage the Local Government and Parliamentary elections but lacked capacity to manage the Presidential election. The President finds this position suspicious and laughable,” said Kalilani

The High Court sitting as Constitution Court on 3rd February ordered Parliament to inquire into the competence of the MEC commissioners over the management of the 2019 elections.