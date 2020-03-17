Mutharika Appoints New Army Commanders

His Excellency the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, in his capacity as Commander-In-Chief of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has made the following appointments effective today, Tuesday 17th March, 2020.

1. Major General Peter Andrew Lapken NAMATHANGA has been appointed Commander of the Malawi Defence Force. He has also been promoted to the rank of full General.

2. Major General Davis ​Sesatino MTACHI has been appointed Deputy Commander of the Malawi Defence Force and has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General.

3. Brigadier General Elias MPASO has been appointed Army Commander (Land Forces) and has been promoted to the rank of Major General.

4. Brigadier Francis Blessings Kakhuta-BANDA remains Maritime Force Commander but has been promoted to the rank of Major General.

5. Brigadier General Ian Macleod CHIRWA has been appointed Air Force Commander and has been promoted to the rank of Major General.

6. Colonel Harrison KANDULA has been appointed Air Force Deputy Commander and has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

7. Colonel Desmond CHAWANDA has been appointed Deputy Army Commander (Land Forces) and has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

8. Colonel Richard Tobias CHAGONAPANJA remains Deputy Maritime Force Commander but has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

According to a statement from the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC), these appointments and promotions are with immediate effect..

Meanwhile, the OPC says General Vincent NUNDWE (Rtd) and Lieutenant General Clement Namangale (Rtd) will be assigned other duties in the Public Service.