Flames Coach Mwase In Self-Isolation

The Malawi National Football team Head Coach Meck Mwase is back from the Netherlands where he went for an internship program at Dutch Elite League side, FC Utrecht.

Mwase, who arrived on Monday, has since gone into a 14-day self- quarantine due to the Convid -19 pandemic as he is coming from one of 19 countries that the Malawi government has listed as risky countries.

Speaking in a telephone interview from his Namiwawa home in Blantyre, Mwase said the trip to the Netherlands was fruitful though his mission ended prematurely due to the Convid-10 shutdown.

“For the few days I stayed there, I saw and learnt a lot. Our colleagues are advanced in terms of technology use. They put a lot of emphasis on videos analysis of everything they do from trainings sessions, fitness and matches,

“Everything has been shut down in the Netherlands because of the disease and I had to leave earlier. However, I did a lot of what was supposed to be covered and there is a chance to go back and do more,” he said.

Mwase has since commended CAF’s decision to suspend the 2021 AFCON qualifying matches saying the well-being of players should come first.

The Flames were due to play Burkina Faso back to back next week but will now waits for new dates.

“It’s a pandemic that we can’t run away from and the lives of our players are a priority so we are going to wait for the next decision from CAF,” said Mwase.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the Association will be able to appreciate in detail Mwase’s stay in Netherlands when he reports for work after 14 days.

“As per the Malawi Government guidance he had to go straight into self-quarantine.

“ I have just spoken to him on the phone. He will share his reports on line in the next few days but we will be able to get full details about his trip when he reports for work in two weeks time,” said Gunda.