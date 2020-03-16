NO MORE PROFITS: Prophet Bushiri Suspends Healing Services Due to Coronavirus

South Africa based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has suspended all church service in South Africa due to outbreak of coronavirus.

Prophet Bushiri’ Public Relations Officer, Ephraim Nyondo, confirmed the development through his official facebook page on Monday. He said the suspension was with immediate effect.

“This is in line with South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa directive outlawing all gatherings of over 100 people,” posted Nyondo on facebook.

The South African government on Sunday declared a national state of disaster following the outbreak of coronavirus COVID19 in the country.