Ndimaganiza Bho – Chilima

UTM President Saulos Chilima wants the UTM-MCP alliance to be sponsored by a neutral ticket – not UTM or Malawi Congress Party (MCP) or Peoples Party (PP) or Freedom Party (FP)

His proposal is that a committee should then vote for who they want to lead the alliance (in effect neutralizing Chakwera’s bargaining power). This is smart. These are the leaders we want. Democracy at its best!

This is why he is saying “Ndimaganiza Bho”. We wait to see if MCP is going to bow down to such demands because MCP NEC want their party colors on the ballot for fear of confusing MCP voters.

UTM wants to go neutral so that all parties in the alliance retain their respective identities. That’s the meaning of the parable of the flag.

All I know is that if Chilima isn’t going to be the presidential candidate I’m not going to vote. We respect Chakwera but with the way this country is it’s better for Chilima to take a leading role.

Abusa a Chakwera should be on the backseat. Zikufunika munthu wa jack up Izitu, No time for experiments.