DPP’s Vuwa Kaunda Cements DPP , UDF Supporters Relationship

By Luzily Chiponde, MANA

File Photo: DPP, UDF supporters during mega rally in Blantyre

Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay Central, Simon Vuwa Kaunda Saturday held a rally in his constituency to enhance the alliance between Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) members in the district.

This follows an agreement DPP and UDF leaders, President Arthur Peter Mutharika and Atupele Muluzi respectively, made to enter into an alliance ahead of the fresh presidential election, after constitutional court in Lilongwe nullified the one held on May 21, 2019.

Kaunda urged DPP and UDF supporters to work hand in hand towards the election, saying the parties have worked together before.

“DPP as a party has always been in a relationship with UDF, Most of the DPP cabinet members came from UDF.

“The union gives us enough confidence and we are ready even if it means going back to elections,” Kaunda added.

In his speech, UDF Nkhata Bay District Director of Youth, Iman Nkhata said the party members are excited to partner with DPP.

“We have witnessed the progress in development in our district under the DPP rule and so far we are impressed and looking forward to achieving more together,” said Nkhata.

Northern Region Governor for DPP, Kenneth Sanga said President Mutharika has worked tirelessly to bring development to Nkhata Bay and the region at large.

He cited Nkhata Bay – Mzuzu Road, Nkhata Bay Market, water projects in Nkhata Bay, Karonga and Mzimba among others,