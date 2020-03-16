DPP Unshaken With MCP-UTM Alliance- Dausi

We are not moved, we are not shaken – Dausi

The governing Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it is unmoved with UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) alliance ahead of fresh presidential polls.

Mighty DPP’s Publicity Secretary, Nicholas Dausi described the alliance as ‘Moto wa Mapesi’ saying DPP will win with a landslide victory.

“We are not moved, we are not shaken at all,” said Dausi adding that President Peter Mutharika will reclaim victory.

High Court Judges sitting as Constitutional Court in February nullified the 2019 presidential election results and ordered a fresh election within 150 days from the day of the ruling.