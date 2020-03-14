MEC Not Ready to Hold Fresh Election in May – Ansah

We Can not use a bill – Ansah

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah on Friday said the commission was not ready to hold fresh presidential elections on 19 May 2020.

On 3rd February this year, High Court sitting as Constitutional Court sitting nullified May 2019 Presidential elections and ordered MEC to hold fresh polls within 150 days from the day of verdict and parliament resolved to conduct the polls on 19 May.

Speaking during the National Elections Consultative Forum in Blantyre on Friday, Dr. Ansah said the commission will not use electoral amendment bill but rather constitution court order.

“We will not be ready by the 19th of May because this date is coming in the amendment but what we know is the 150 days that the court has given because the amended law is not law, so we cannot use it at the moment but when it becomes law, we will use it and see how best we can have it,” said Dr Ansah.

Commenting on the matter a legal expert, Justin Dzonzi said: “The period within which the elections must be held was set by the court which was the 150 days.

“The determination of a specific date was made by Parliament and because that specific date is a matter of law, it cannot take effect until the President has assented to that bill,”

Meanwhile, Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika has vowed to reclaim victory.