KB Denies To Have Opted For Dedza Stadium

By George Mponda, MANA

Kamuzu Barracks (KB) Football Club (FC)has denied that they have opted for Dedza Stadium as their home ground in the forthcoming TNM Super League season.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Friday in Dedza, the Team’s Publicity Secretary, Lieutenant, Prince Majiga said it was not true that they would be using Dedza stadium as their backyard once the season starts.

According to Secretary, the soldiers would be using Civo stadium as their home ground when the league starts on March 21, 2020.

“Though we greatly appreciate the support we get from our fans in Dedza, the decision to settle for Civo stadium has been made largely on administrative grounds, but Dedza stadium was considered,”Majiga said.

The development has worried soccer lovers in Dedza since the TNM Super League will be kicking off in next weekend and yet no team has come forward to use Dedza stadium during the season.

Chairperson of Dedza Stadium Committee, Saidi Bauti said it was sad that the stadium seems likely not to host Super League games this season.

“Despite having this wonderful facility in Dedza, Super League teams especially those in Lilongwe are shunning us opting to play in the city a thing which will deny lots of football fans an opportunity to watch games in Dedza.” He noted.

The 6,000 capacity stadium was once used by Kamuzu Barracks FC in the 2015 TNM Super League season, but they moved mid-season to Civo stadium citing administrative reasons.

The development means Dedza Young Soccer and Dedza Dynamos football clubs will be using the stadium for their Chipiku Premier League games.