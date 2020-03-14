Grassroots Football Regional Coordinators Urged To Raise The Bar

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has urged Grassroots Football Regional Coordinators to up their mode of delivery when conducting grassroots football tournaments and festivals if they are to produce future stars.

Kaputa with Grassroots Football Coordinators

Technical Director John Kaputa said this on the sidelines of a two-day Refresher Course for Grassroots Football Coordinators held at the Catholic Women’s Organization Conference Center in Balaka on 13 and 14 March 2020.

The course is aimed at updating the coordinators on how they can effectively engage relevant stakeholders during talent identification.

Kaputa said they noted that some coordinators were not doing right things during the festivals.

“During our monitoring we noted differences in how they were delivering and doing things. We therefore came up with this refresher course to demonstrate standard procedure of how best they can deliver.

“But we also wanted to provide a platform for these coordinators to discuss the challenges they have been facing and how to overcome them going forward.

By the end of the two days, they will be fully equipped to improve grassroots football and Malawian football in general,” said Kaputa.

The participants were on Saturday morning engaged in a practical grassroots boy’s football tournament involving 150 learners.

The course drew together eight coordinators two each from the South, Eastern, Centre and Northern Regions and FAM Regional Coordinators.