Parliament Commends MACRA On Universal Service Fund Projects

By Elizabeth Mandala, MANA

Committee members appreciating one of the MACRA’s Monitoring rooms

Media and Communications Committee of Parliament Chairperson and Member of Parliament of Zomba Nsondole Mcnice Abu Naliwa has commended Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for the progress made so far on the Universal Service Fund (USF) project towards promotion of Universal access to communication services in the country.

Naliwa said this during a meeting held at MACRA offices in Blantyre on Tuesday.

The USF was introduced by the government to help with communications network deployment and service provision in rural and undeserved areas, especially in the economically unattractive areas, where licensees may not invest due to lack of economic viability.

Naliwa said the formation of the committee under and the design of projects under the USF is an impressing progress towards the implementation of this initiative.

“We are very impressed as a committee in Media, as we have today seen a number of activities and projects that the USF committee has come up with in order to build the communication gaps that exists across the country especially in rural areas,” he said.

Naliwa added that “the most limiting factor for MACRA to provide communication services to the whole country was unavailability of funds and the USF will address these existing gaps.”

Speaking during the meeting MACRA Head of USF Emily Khamula Lungu said the committee has so far designed projects under the broadcast, telecommunications and postal sectors.

“In broadcasting sector we want to ensure that there is access for TV services as we are no longer using analogue signal where also people could access free to air channels as such viewership has gone down.

“We will also find out areas where there are no radio signals so that we can plant transmitters and be able to provide the radio services,” said Lungu.

According to Lungu the committee will also install public Wi-Fi in strategic areas like hospitals and trading centres so that people can access affordable internet. As well as increasing mobile signal coverage.

While in Postal sector the committee will work hand in hand with Malawi Post Corporation to find out on what needs to be addressed apart from providing transportation like mail vans and motorcycles where private courier operators do not reach.

Lungu said that the committee is yet to draw budgets on each project under the USF thereafter; the budget will be presented to the committee and MACRA board who will approve the budgets.

She disclosed that the funds to support this project will be derived from the levy that MACRA collects from all their licensees in the postal, telecommunications and broadcasting sectors.