Mutharika dissolves Cabinet

President Professor Arthur peter Mutharika in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by section 95 (2) of the constitution has dissolved the cabinet with effect from today 13th March 2020.

According to a statement from the Chief Secretary to the government, Lloyd Muhara following the dissolution of the cabinet and until the appointment of a new cabinet, all ministerial powers, functions and responsibilities shall vest in and be exercised by His Excellency the President.

OPC therefore appeals to the public that all queries or matters requiring the attention of cabinet ministers should be directed to the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Finally, the OPC says all members of the dissolved cabinet are requested to consult the Chief Secretary to the government for appropriate administrative arrangements.