Mangochi Man Gets 10 Years for Raping Sex Worker

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate court on Thursday sentenced a 25 years old man to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a sex worker.

Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Amina Tepani Daudi identified the convict as Mahmoud Likwanya who hails from Makanjira Village in the area of Traditional Authority Makanjira in the district.

Police prosecutor Sub Inspector Grace Mindozo told the court that, the victim (name withheld) met her fate on the morning of February 1, 2020 at Matias Resthouse within Makanjira where she operates.

“The Victim came out of her room to remove the clothes from the lining rope and the accused emerged within the compound grabbed her on the neck and dragged her to the toilet premises where he raped her. He threatened to kill her if she shouted for help,” said the prosecutor Mindozo

She added that, the victim managed to escape when Likwanya was getting dressed in order to take her to her room for more of the act.

The Matter was reported to Makanjira Police Post who arrested the convict at Mpirimpiri Trading Centre in the area.

Appearing in court Likwanya pleaded not guilty to the charge and the state paraded four witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Likwanya asked the court for leniency but prosecutor Mindozo prayed for a stiffer sentence saying his conduct is against the prevailing norms of the society.

When passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with the state that such cases are on the increase in the district, women and young girls are being molested which put their lives at risk.

He therefore handed him a 10 year custodial sentence to deter other would be offenders.