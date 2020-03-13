JB Dresses Down Ibrahim Matola Over Anti-Ansah Remarks

Former President Dr. Joyce Banda, who is also People’s Party(PP) founder has strongly condemned remarks made by her party’s Secretary General Ibrahim Matola directed at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah during National Elections Consultative Forum,

At the meeting which was held in Blantyre on Friday, Matola verbally abused MEC Chairperson Justice Dr. Ansah a development which angered the delegates who forced him (Matola) apologies.

In a statement Dr. Banda said: “It is in this light that I condemn in the strongest terms what Matola said about Justice Dr Jane Ansah when he was making his contribution at the NECOF meeting today in Blantyre.

“ There are many things Justice Ansah could have done or said during this electoral process that I do not agree with, but she does not deserve to be spoken to in that manner.”

The former President Dr. Banda then appealed to Malawians to stop abusing women in the country.