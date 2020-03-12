UNHCR Donates Housing Units to Disaster Victims

BY Linly Kampani , MANA

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has officially handed over 272 improved and durable tents to the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) affected by various disasters this year.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Wednesday in Lilongwe, UNHCR Country Representative, Fatima Mohammed-Cole said the donation is mostly a response to help victims of the recent floods the country has been experiencing.

“It is part of our humanitarian support to work hand in hand with the government of Malawi through different sectors such as health and social services,” she stated.

Cole added that they will also donate 36 housing units to the Ministry of Health as a symbol of their partnership in support of their health services and response to possible health outbreaks such as Cholera or the Corona Virus if need ever be.

Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Wilson Moleni described the donation as timely and convenient in the wake of recent disasters which have rendered thousands of families homeless.

“Since the onset of the 2019/2020 season, a total of 55,077 households have been affected by various disasters with 68 deaths and 192 injuries,” he disclosed.

Moleni explained that the donation would minimize the tendency of using classroom blocks as shelters during disasters which puts pressure on education facilities and halts the learning process.

The 308 donated housing units are valued at US$400,400.