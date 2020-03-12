No Change to Super League Kick-Off Date- Sulom

By Arkangel Tembo, MANA

TNM Super League season will still kickoff on March 21, 2020 as earlier announced by the Super League of Malawi despite Football Association of Malawi (FAM) decision to shift the Ecobank Charity Shield Cup from this weekend to April 4 to 5, 2020.

During a Press conference on Wednesday in Blantyre, the sponsors of the Charity Shield in conjunction with FAM announced that the Cup will be played on April 4 to 5, 2020 at a venue to be announced later.

Super League of Malawi announced that the kick-off of the League remains March 21, 2020.

Sulom General Secretary, Williams Banda said that the changes in the Charity Shield would not affect the kick off dates for the 2020 season.

This means that the Charity Shield will be played after the League’s kick-off.

Meanwhile, Sulom have released fixtures for the first week of the League with Champions, Nyasa Big Bullets to host Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium on March 21, 2020.

Lilongwe derby between Civo United and Silver Strikers will take place on March 22, 2020 at Civo stadium while Be Forward Wanderers will kick-off the season with an assignment against Red Lions at Kamuzu Stadium.