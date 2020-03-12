Malawian Film Nominated For Africa Magic Choice Viewers Awards

As the Malawi film industry continues to gain ground and international recognition, another film has been nominated for the prestigious Africa Magic Choice Viewers Awards (AMCVAs).

“The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain” has been nominated as Best Movie –Southern Africa category. The film was produced by Imran Petersen Kaisi and directed by Imran Kingsley Shaban.

This is the second time in three years a Malawian film has been nominated for the AMCVAs.

Joyce Chavula made history in 2016 when she became the first Malawian to win the AMVCA’s award with her film Lilongwe. The film won as the Best Movie –Southern Africa category.

Shemu Joya also won the same accolade in 2018 with the “The Road to Sunrise” making him the second person to grab the award.

“The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain” is a story about love; it is about a man named Amadu who falls in love with Asuwema, a girl from the other side of Yao Mountain.

Later Amadu impregnates Asuwema and as they are about to get married, it is discovered that Amadu is Asuwema’s brother.

The film features Ken Kananji as Amadu, Bertha Nkhoma as Asuwema, Abdullah as John and Kamlanje Fantasia Mkwamba as Abiti Daudi. The film was shot in Mangochi District at Che Moto Village, T/A Chowe.

“We decided to submit our Film to the AMVCA’s after we participated in Sotambe Film Festival in Zambia where we were given tips and encouraged to submit the film. Locally, Shemu Joyah also helped and guided us by taking us through the steps on how to submit our entry on the Africa Magic Website.

“We are very happy for being nominated at the AMVCA we never expected it and to us, this is a dream come true. We are happy to raise the Malawian flag on the international scene,” said Shaban, the Director of the film.

MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Gus Banda, said this was a great development for the country.

“Three years ago, we celebrated Joya and we did say that the quality of films coming out of Malawi was improving and certainly, for the second time in three years for a small industry like ours, we have proven this to be true.

A nomination at the AMVCA is a big deal in the African film industry and as Multichoice Malawi, we are very proud to see what our fellow Malawians are doing in the film industry.”

Banda added: “We see a bright future in film making and we believe that this is very crucial to our nation because it allows us to tell the world about our experiences, culture and traditions. We are very proud of Imran and are confident that like Shemu Joyah, we will see more of his work in the near future.”

The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain DVDs will go on sale from April 1, 2020.

The seventh AMVCAs will be broadcast this Saturday 14th March 2020 live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, red carpet will start at 19:00 pm and the main event at 20:00 pm.