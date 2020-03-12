Energy Key To Drive Economy

By Tione Andsen, MANA

Kutsaira and Board Chair, Bvumbwe during the launch

Government has said lack of adequate energy in the country has been the single major constraint to the national development.

Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Bintony Kutsaira made the remarks Thursday during the official launch of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) 2020-2024 Strategic Plan and Service Charter at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

He said the availability of adequate energy would be a key catalyst to the development of the country.

Kutsaira said MERA’s regulation of the industry should result into predictable and reliable energy supplies to ensure the country has energy sector in terms of supply, quality and distribution.

“The launch of MERA’s Strategic Plan was coming at the right time because the country’s energy sector was undergoing a transformation as the country races towards a middle income status,” he pointed out

The Minister said this growth would lead to increase in energy use to power the economy.

He said that, “The energy mix was expected to undergo further rebalancing to include new and renewable energy sources,”

Kutsaira added that this calls for a development of a strategy to take the country into a new direction in the energy sector.

He said the 2020-2024 Plan has set out a comprehensive roadmap for reform of the energy sector.

The Minister stated that the objectives are to ensure that the sector becomes more performance oriented, more flexible and responsive.

“Launching of the Strategic Plan and Service Charter is one thing and implementation is another. It is my hope that after launching these documents, you will put them into full implementation,” Kutsaira advised.

He advised the Board and management and Staff to guard against the spirit of complacency in the implementation for the Plan.

Kutsaira thanked Board of Directors and Management of MERA for facilitating the development of the Service Charter and Strategic Plan with stakeholder involvement in the development process of the plan.

MERA Board Chairperson, Rev. Joseph Bvumbwe said MERA was committed to continuing to provide regulatory service for energy sector for the sustainable development of the country.

He said the two documents would ensure that the Service Charter was being implemented accordingly to addressing the needs of the various stakeholders it serves in the country.