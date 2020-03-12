Chilima Under Fire for Plotting to Kill Mutharika

Chilima under fire

The governing Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has strongly condemned UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima, who is also country’s vice president for plotting to kill President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

The plan was revealed through a leaked audio clip in which Chilima was heard wishing president Mutharika dead so that he should ascent to the post of the country’s President as per the constitution.

In a statement Issued on Wednesday, the Mighty DPP’s Secretary General, Grezeldar Jeffery described the plot to kill the president as most unfortunate.

“The plot to assassinate President Mutharika is most unfortunate, most uncivil, undemocratic, and is at worst a criminal enterprise that all Malawians must condemn and speak against,”

“We are utterly baffled that here is an individual who was embraced and picked by President Mutharika, treated him as his son, and nurtured him for political prosperity. It is discomforting that the son decided to rebel and rise against the father,” said Jeffrey in a statement.

The statement further said: “Chilima tried to hijack the DPP, he failed. He tried to compete against the father at the election, he failed. And now he is using all methods to wrestle power using the backdoor and using evil tactics. These too are failing,”

Addressing a political rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Sunday President Mutharika called upon Malawians to stop wishing others bad.