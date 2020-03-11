Standard Bank Opens Executive Banking Suite at Mzuzu Main Branch

Standard Bank Mzuzu Main Branch

In its quest to extend reach of customer-centric solutions to Malawians in all regions, Standard Bank has opened an Executive Suite at its Mzuzu main branch to offer targeted and convenient services to private and executive customers.

The new banking suite – which offers modern and personalized service – has primarily been put in place to accord executive and private bankers the exclusivity they deserve.

Head of Personal and Business Banking, Phillip Madinga, observed that the new banking space has been created with two considerations in mind; Customer satisfaction and experience.

“We are bringing timely solutions to a customer base that needs dynamic financial solutions.The financial needs of our private and executive customers are always evolving due to cultural, economic and global factors.

It is therefore our obligation to meet these needs through distinct services that befit the respect they deserve,” he said.

The K160 million magnificent banking space is located adjacent to the Mzuzu Branch along the Orton Chirwa Highway. It has among key features, a meeting room that allows customers to discuss financial matters privately with their banker and an exclusive car park.

Madinga further noted that the new suite will become handy to a diverse population that is making Mzuzu a key city not only to the Northern Region but even across the borders.

“The business decision to upgrade this branch is both timely and relevant looking at the significance of Mzuzu as a fast-growing commercial hub.

Today, the Green City is attracting people from across the country as a settlement area, academic location or trade route for cross border merchants. It is our hope that the experience at the new facility will help us grow the clientele under our executive banking”

Mzuzu city has become a significant metropolis to the country’s development because it is one of the key cities dotted along the export and import route known as Mtwara Development Corridor that connects Malawi, Tanzania Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo.