Ntcheu To Have Bus Coach Terminal

By Maston Kaiya, MANA

Ntcheu District Council on Tuesday approved a proposed plan to construct a Bus Coach Terminal in the 2020’21 Budget.

District Commissioner (DC) for Ntcheu, Smart Gwedemula told the Malawi News Agency (MANA) he was motivated with the approval of the proposal to have a coach terminal in the district which is midway between Lilongwe and Blantyre

Gwedemula disclosed that the coach terminal will be constructed at Ntcheu old Bus Depot along the Blantyre-Lilongwe M1 Road, which is now lying idle since the construction of the new bus depot was completed.

He said different coaches stop over at Ntcheu precisely at Puma Filling Station and KIPS Restaurant for refreshments and to carry passengers.

He said constructing the terminal for coaches could help the local council to be collecting revenue from these buses.

“Apart from boosting the district’s revenue, the terminal will also help decongest the PUMA Filling Station which is usually crowded when these coaches arrive at the station,” Gwedemula said.

In his remarks, Chairperson for the Finance and Audit Committee, Councilor Ezra Mike said the terminal will be constructed with District Development Fund (DDF).

He commended the initiative and concurred with the DC that the terminal for coaches will boost revenue for the local council.

Mike said it was disheartening that PUMA Filling Station and KIPS Restaurant were making money which could otherwise have been going to Ntcheu District Council.

Various buses such as SOSOSO, Team kwezy and Malawi Post Coaches are among the buses that stop over at the stand place in Ntcheu.