Moyale Barracks Scores Highly On Club Licensing

By Mphatso Sam, MANA

Moyale Barracks have been granted Green Range Club Licensing B Criteria grading system for the participation in the 2020 season after topping the list of Super League clubs who met the required club licensing benchmarks.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Club Licensing First Instance Body (FIB) met on March 7 to review the club licensing applications of the 16 Super League clubs where it awarded eight clubs licenses under the green range having scored between 70-100 per cent.

To qualify for full license, a club needs to acquire the 70 per cent mark in each of the five licensing criteria, including sporting, infrastructure, personnel, administration and legal and financial aspects.

Moyale Barracks scored highest with 88 per cent followed by Ekwendeni Hammers (81 per cent) whereas Silver Strikers scored 77. Both Kamuzu Barracks and MAFCO scored 74 per cent while Red Lions got 73.

Be Forward Wanderers scored 72 per cent while Nyasa Big Bullets got 71 per cent.

“We should commend Moyale Barracks that during our club visit, we could see how organised the club is.

“In the sporting criteria, they have got their youth team playing in the FMB under 20 and they also have a women’s football side.

“Ekwendeni Hammers has also done well, their presentation impressed the FIB. They are trying to renovate Rumphi Stadium but still they need to improve since they are new in the league,” said FAM Club Licensing and Compliance Manager, Casper Jangale.

Jangale said Blue Eagles and Mighty Tigers were given provisional licenses, which is under the yellow range of 56-69 per cent for scoring 68 per cent. He added that the other six clubs failed to pay a commitment fee of K1 million.

“Before the FIB looks at licensing applications documents, clubs must commit a K1 million fee and the other six clubs were not considered for the licenses because they are yet to remit the commitment that makes them eligible to be part of the club licensing system process,” he said.

FAM, which has since fined K100, 000 the clubs that failed to pay the commitment fee, has given the teams until Thursday to complete this process before the FIB meets this Saturday.

The country’s football body has also warned that should those teams fail to meet the requirement, they would not participate in the league.

However, Jangale clarified that Civil Sporting Club, which earlier indicated to have changed the name to Civil Service Club, had its application rejected for presentation technicalities after submitting documents bearing Civil Service Club name which was relegated in 2016.

He said: “The club has since been advised to re-submit documents bearing Civil Sporting Club.”