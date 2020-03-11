MCP, UTM Supporters Ransack Lilongwe Islamic Information Bureau

The once Mighty Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM supporters on Tuesday wrecked havoc on Islamic Information Bureau facility in Lilongwe as they vented their anger after Police arrested Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo.

MCP and UTM have been hiding behind HRDC organizing violent demonstrations in Lilongwe and some Northern region districts.

Senior official from the Islamic information Bureau who refused to be named said it can’t be a mere coincidence for supporters of political parties to attack the Bureau as if it’s a political party office.

“I feel sad especially that some of the supporters belong to a party led by a Reverend and former president of a Christian Church,” said the Bureau official.

After destroying businesses and homes, HRDC, a terrorist arm of MCP has now resolved to target religious institutions. This is the same MCP that banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Malawi.

An MCP role model leader Mayi Manjakhosi also went as far as publicly tearing apart a Roman Catholic rosary and swore that she would urinate into the mouths of Catholic Bishops that had authored a pastoral letter cautioning MCP regime.

The recent attack is also aimed at revenge against Hon Sidik Mia, a Muslim who is said to be contemplating returning to the UDF