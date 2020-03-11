Mangochi Residents Commends Police For HRDC Arrests

Mangochi residents on Wednesday conducted peaceful demonstrations commending government for arresting Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and Mc Donald Sembereka.

The three were arrested for inciting people to seal State House which was contrary to section 103 of the police act.

The Peaceful March started from Mangochi round-about to Mangochi Town Council Offices.

According to a petition delivered to MTC Chief Executive Officer, the concerned residents commended the police arresting HRDC leaders who have been terrorizing the country since May last year.

The demonstrators also demanded probe into the brutal murder of Usumani Imedi, a police officer who was killed by HRDC and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) mob at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

HRDC and Opposition political parties in the country namely MCP and UTM have been organizing violent protests destroying both public and private properties worthy millions of Kwachas.