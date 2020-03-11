Journalists Warned Against Sensational Reporting On Coronavirus

By Memory Chatonda

Blantyre, March 11, Mana: Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Mark Botomani Tuesday warned journalists in the country against sensational reporting on issues pertaining to Coronavirus.

He made the remarks in Blantyre at a Press briefing organized by a Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus.

The committee among others seeks to receive updates on COVID 19 and ensure that the same is relayed to Malawians in addition to recommending proactive measures to prevent the occurrence and subsequent spread of coronavirus in the country.

Botomani said much as Coronavirus remain a public concern, some media houses are sensationalizing it in their reporting, a situation that has instilled fears among people.

“As government, we believe media play a critical role in informing and educating the public on various issues including that of Coronavirus which is a public concern at the moment.

“It is disheartening to learn that some Media houses instead of reporting facts objectively about Coronavirus, they have chosen to misinform the masses on the same thereby causing public alarm,” the Minister observed.

He said that was bad to the nation and cautioned the media against such malpractice.

“Always seek clarification whenever you do not understand issues pertaining to Coronavirus in order for you to disseminate facts on issues regarding Coronavirus,” Botomani said.

Minister of Health and Population who is also the Chair of the Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus, Jappie Mhango said government would continue updating Malawians on the state of preparedness for the virus.

“We will be convening on a weekly basis to discuss and update Malawians on mechanisms we are undertaking to prepare and respond to Coronavirus,” he said.

Currently, no Coronavirus case has been reported in the country despite the disease registering increase in cases in African countries such as Algeria, Egypt, Senegal and Cameroon among others.