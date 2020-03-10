Norwegian Embassy Release Terrorist Mtambo To Police After Being Exposed

Norwegian embassy have finally bowed down to pressure and have released fugitive Timothy Mtambo who was hiding at their offices situated in ARWA house City Center.

Mtambo went into hiding at the embassy on Sunday night after a warrant of arrest for him and other HRDC leaders Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka were issued. Trapence and Sembereka were picked same night while Mtambo went into hiding at the embassy.

Several publications revealed that Mtambo was hiding at the Norwegian embassy and pressure was mounting for the embassy to release Mtambo for the law to take its cause.

On Tuesday morning the embassy finally released Mtambo and as we went to press he was yet to hand himself up to the police.

Meanwhile Malawi Law Society has backed Police on the arrests of HRDC leaders saying by threatening to shut down the state house,they acted outside the confines of the law.