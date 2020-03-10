Nankhumwa pleads for God’s intervention ahead of May 19 elections

By Memory Chatonda

Nankhumwa, Atupele captured at Njamba

Blantyre, March 10, Mana: Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for South, Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked the party followers to seek God’s intervention in its undertaking ahead of the May 19 fresh elections.

Nankhumwa said during DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) mega rally at Njamba on Sunday the party may have a mammoth of supporters but that could not guarantee it to attain a landslide victory.

“King Solomon had everything at his disposal such as wealth and wisdom, but he still asked God to intervene in all areas of his life. As a party, let us emulate this gesture throughout the campaign period.

“Do not keep grudges, forgive one another and above all, let us move in one accord,” advised Nankhumwa.

He, therefore, said the party has put everything in place to campaign thoroughly in order to win the elections.

“We are ready to give President Peter Mutharika a fresh mandate in the next elections because we want continuation of development such as tarmac roads and community technical colleges.

In his remarks, UDF President Atupele Muluzi said the alliance of the two parties was a signatory for continuation of development of the country to meet the needs and aspirations of Malawians.

“We opted for DPP because of its political values and ideologies such as peace and stability, democracy and also development. This is what UDF hopes for,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika has announced that he will contest on presidential ballot if the Supreme Court of Appeal upholds the Constitutional Court’s ruling.

The mega rally attracted a mammoth crowd from both UDF and DPP supporters.

Mana/mkc/thz