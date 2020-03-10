Malawi Lawyers Backs Police Over HRDC Arrest

Most wanted hard core Criminals Mtambo and Sembereka

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has commended the Malawi Police Service (MPS) for arresting self-claimed Human Rights Defenders Gift Trapence, Timothy Mtambo and McDonald Sembereka for inciting people to seal state house contrary to section103 of the police act.

The Police arrested Trapence and Sembereka on Sunday while Mtambo will surrender himself to Central region police this morning after hiding from law enforcers for two days.

Reacting to the arrest, MLS President Burton Chidongondo Mhango said: “An attempt to commit an offence is a crime and planning can lead to committing an offence. If someone was planning to seal state house that was reason enough to be arrested.”

According to National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera the police arrested the trio in relation to statements made during their press briefing in Lilongwe on 6th March 2020.

“The three suspects are fully aware that Section 103 of the Police Act prohibits any demonstrations or assemblies within a hundred metres from State Residences unless the same have been permitted by the State President.

“This means that no one can seal a State Residence unless they breach the provisions of Section 103 of the Police Act. This provision has been brought to their attention previously when they attempted to demonstrate to the State Residence,” said Kadadzera.

The suspects Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and Mc Donald Sembereka will appear in court soon to answer the charges.