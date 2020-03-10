FAM Awards Licenses to Eight Super League Clubs

The Football Association of Malawi has awarded full Licenses to 8 Eight Super League Clubs who met the Club Licensing B Criteria grading system under the green range.

FAM Club Licensing First Instance Body (FIB) met on Saturday, 7th March 2020 to review the applications of the 16 teams and the Eight clubs that were awarded Licenses scored between 70-100 percent.

The Clubs include Moyale Barracks (88%), Ekwendeni Hammers (81%), Silver Strikers (77%), Kamuzu Barracks (74%), Mafco (74%), Red Lions (73%), Be Forward Wanderers (72%) and Nyasa Big Bullets (71%).

According to FAM Club Licensing and Compliance Manager Casper Jangale, two Clubs, Blue Eagles and Mighty Tigers were given provisional Licenses for scoring 68%, which is in the yellow range of 56-69%.

Jangale added that the remaining six Clubs’ documents were not considered for their failure to pay the 1 Million Kwacha commitment fee.

“The 1 Million Kwacha commitment fee is supposed to be on the table before the FIB look at their documents.

The clubs have been given up to Thursday, 12th March for them to commit themselves by paying the 1 Million Kwacha before the FIB meets again on Saturday, 14th March 2020, failing which is an indication that they will no longer be part of the 2020 Super League Season.

“The clubs have also been fined K100,000, except Civil Sporting whose application was rejected for Presentation technicalities after submitting documents bearing Civil Service Club which was relegated few years back. The Club has since been advised to re-submit documents bearing Civil Sporting,” said Jangale