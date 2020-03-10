Businessman Assists Malawi Schools To Contain Coronavirus

Good gesture: Headteacher for St Andrews International Primary School David Marriott receives the donation from SF International

Malawi’s business tycoon, Shiraz Ferreira of SF International has kick-started his K100 Million (approximately U$135,800) hygiene initiative to schools across the country to help in the prevention of deadly coronavirus.

The initiative comes barely few days after South Africa confirmed several cases of the epidemic.

As part of the donation, the Good Samaritan on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) donated tap water buckets, chlorine, anti bacterial hand liquid soap, twin saver paper and roll towels which will help to fight against the virus.

Some of the schools which have already benefitted from the donation are St Andrews International High School, St Andrews International Primary School, Hillview International, Phoenix Schools and Henry Henderson Institute (H.H.I) schools.



Speaking when receiving the donation, Headteacher for St Andrews International High School Kidron Smith thanked Mr. Fereira for his kind donation.

“We are delighted to have this rare donation from SF International. We are sure that it will help to halt the spread of infections. We urge other well-wishers to follow suit,” he said.

Here we go: Headteacher for St Andrews International High School Kidron Smith receives the donation

Headteacher for St Andrews International Primary School David Marriott also hailed the company for “such timely donation. ” “Thank you SF International for such timely gesture. At this stage, we all need to practice good hygiene both at school and at home. Washing our hands is an important part of this process and by your generous donations, we are all abit more confident in the hygiene at our school. ” he said.

SF International’s Director of Finance & Operations represented Mr Ferreira during the hand-over ceremony

Some of the donated items

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the deadly coronavirus can be prevented by good hygiene such as washing hands frequently.

As of Thursday, officials reported more than 98,000 global cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the corona virus, and more than 3,280 deaths in at least 15 countries.

Recently, the business magnet also pledged K300million (about U$ 408,163) to assist vulnerable children.

As part of the initiative, the business mogul has so far donated 5000 school bags, 6 HP desk top computers, drilled two boreholes in Chiradzulu district as well as paying school fees to needy students amounting to K20 Million ( U$27,210).