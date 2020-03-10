BT City Presbytery Youth Launches New Theme

By Aaron Chilala

Rev Billy Gama unveils the tshirts at the event. Pic by MANA

Blantyre, March 10, Mana: The Blantyre City Presbytery youth of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre synod, on Sunday launched this the 2020 theme during the reunion service which brought together the legends of the presbytery at Limbe CCAP.

The year’s theme comes from 1 Chronicles 16:8 which says “Give thanks to the LORD, call on his name; make known among the nations what he has done”.

Speaking at the event, Blantyre Synod General Secretary Rev Dr. Billy Gama, challenged the youth to be exemplary in their behavior saying they are the light of the church.

“Youths have to put God first in everything and should portray an exemplary behavior in all things they do. Through good behavior, the youths should be able to preach the word to other people which will benefit their families, schools and work,” he said.

Rev. Gama hailed the youth for the high patronage of the event saying it has portrayed their willingness to serve the Lord.

The Synod’s Director of Youth Rev Chikondi Banda described the event as important saying it was a channel of passing faith from the old to the new generation.

He said: “The future is bright as witnessed through this mass gathering and I have hope that we will have a strong church, and future leaders through teaching of leadership skills and other activities which we organise.”

Retired Synod Secretary General Rev. Alex Maulana, Synod Youth Chairperson Diver Jutter and other synod steering committee members were some of the notable faces that graced the event.

Some of the activities that were done include fundraising for the synod youth rally, unveiling and selling t-shirts, golf shirts and umbrellas for this 2020 Jesus march. The event also saw the induction of the new Presbytery Youth Director Rev. Cecilia Nazombe