Nyamilandu Hails Kamwendo

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu has hailed Flames legend Joseph Kamwendo for the services he rendered to the country..

Speaking on Saturday afternoon during the FDH Bank Joseph Kamwendo Testimonial match which Kamwendo organized to bid farewell to his fans at the Kamuzu Stadium, Nyamilandu said Kamwendo’s football career is worth celebrating because of the successes he achieved both at national and club level.

Kamwendo played 104 times for the Flames in career spanning for 14 years from August 2003 when he made his debut against Zambia to April 2017 when he featured against Madagascar at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe. He also played for nine clubs in six countries between 2001 and 2019.

“He took a personal initiative to invite players he had played with in South Africa and it spiced the occasion. We wish him all the best as he embarks on a new path with his Foundation,” said Nyamilandu

Former Bafana Bafana striker Sibusiso Zuma graced the testimonial match alongside former Orlando Pirates Captain Lucky Legwati and two other Pirates players Tonic Shabalala and Lelo Mbele.

Flames Legends like Peter Mponda, Patrick Mabedi, Clement Kafwafwa, Lawrence Waya, James Sangala, Gift Zakazaka, Swadick Sanudi, Fischer Kondowe and James Chilapondwa were among other big names that graced the match.

Joseph Kamwendo Select defeated the Flames Legends 3-2 with James Chilapondwa, Joseph Kamwendo and Moses Chavula scoring for the JK Select while Jimmy Zakazaka and Elvis Kafoteka scored for the Flames Legends.