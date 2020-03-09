Nearly ‘Abducted’ Catholic University Student Found Alive

Found alive and unhurt

Catholic University of Malawi (Cunima) student identified as Susan Kalambo who was nearly abducted by thugs on Saturday night has been found live and unhurt, officials confirmed.

According to University’s Registrar, Francis Nkhoma, the second year Social Work student was taking a walk with her male friend (name withheld) when they met a gang of men in black masks with pangas and knives.

“..On their way they noticed that the road was blocked by stones. They stopped and started asking each other whether to proceed with their journey or not.

Before they came to a resolution they saw some men clad in black clothes and armed with pangas coming from the nearby bush to ambush them. Both students ran for their dear lives but in opposite directions,” said Nkhoma in a statement

The Registrar, Nkhoma added that Susan’s friend reported the incident to school authorities who later reported to police and a massive manhunt was launched around the campus.

After hours of searching the girl, Susan was found hiding at St Mary’s Home Kitchen within the campus.

“We ran in different directions and I hid myself in a kitchen at St. Mary’s home. The thugs failed to capture me.

“The thugs failed to capture me. They did not even touch me anywhere. When I heard some students calling my name, I came out through the window of the kitchen and surrendered myself to my fellow students,” said Susan