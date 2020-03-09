Nankhumwa Asks for God’s Intervention

DPP Veep For South Kondwani Namkhumwa and UDF leader Atupele Muluzi during the rally

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked the party followers to seek God’s intervention ahead of May 19 fresh presidential election.

Nankhumwa said this Sunday during DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) mega rally that was held at Njamba on Sunday.

“King Solomon, had everything at his disposal such as wealth and wisdom but he still asked God to intervene in all areas of his life. As a party, let us emulate this gesture throughout the campaign period.

“Do not keep grudges, forgive one another and above all forgive one another,” said Nankhumwa.

He said the party was ready for the fresh election.

“We are ready to give President Peter Mutharika fresh mandate in the next elections because we want continuation of development such as tarmac roads and community technical colleges,” said Nankhumwa.

In his remarks, United Democratic Progressive Front President Atupele Muluzi said the alliance of the two parties is a sign for continuation of development of the country.

“We opted for DPP because of its political values and ideologies such as peace and stability, democracy and also development. This is what UDF hopes for,” he said.