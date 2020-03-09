Criminal Timothy Mtambo Still On The Run

A few hours after declaring on facebook that he is not scared, Timothy Mtambo has proven he is coward by escaping a police arrest.

Mtambo posted his comment on facebook just after President Peter Mutharika warned him and his allies against abuse of law.

Police arrested his colleagues Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka at a bar in Lilongwe. The duo tipped Mtambo who has since switched off his phones and is on the run.

Police has a warrant of arrest for the three for inciting violence and for plotting illegal shut down of State Houses. State residences are high security areas.

“So far, Trapence and Sembeleka have been arrested. Mr. Timothy Mtambo is on the run and Police are looking for him.

The three suspects will be brought before the court of law to be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Nation Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed in a statement.

Soon after Mtambo and company announced on Thursday their plot to invade State Houses, an audio leaked in which Saulos Chilima is heard speaking to his UTM executive officials and wishing President Peter Mutharika dead so that he takes over the presidency.

Mtambo, Trapence and Sembereka have been working together with Lazarus Chakwera and Chilima in violent demonstrations since May last year.