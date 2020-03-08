Mutharika Reacts to Chilima’s Evil Wish

Let’s not wish each other bad thing- Mutharika

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has reacted to UTM leader Saulos Chilima’s leaked audio clip in which he was wishing him (Mutharika) dead in order to take over the government.

Chilima, who is the country’s vice president, was heard in the audio saying that one of the reasons he has not resigned as VP is because he thought Malawi President would die, thereby he would ascent to the post of the country’s President as per the constitution.

Speaking to thousands of Mighty Democratic Front (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Sunday Mutharika it is evil to wish others dead.

“I have listened to an audio where someone is wishing me dead. In our family we were nine children and all of them are gone except me. Why God has allowed me to live this long only him knows.

“I know one day I will die but what I want to say is that death doesn’t look at the age of a person, a five year old can die, a 20 yr old can die, so too is a 47 yr old. Let’s not wish each other bad things, I wish him (Chilima) well,” said Mutharika

DPP Veep For South Kondwani Namkhumwa and UDF leader Atupele Muluzi during the rally

Commenting on DPP-UDF working alliance President Mutharika appealed to members from both parties to forget the past and move together as one family.

“UDF and DPP are in a cordial relation and this will cement our parties and we shall continue to win -very soon we will have one party cloth. We are one family and let us forget the past and move forward in love and unity,” said President Mutharika

Taking his turn, UDF President Atupele Muluzi commended professor Mutharika for being the most democratic progress in the world.

“I contested for the presidency in 2019, I was campaigning against Prof Mutharika but I was neither fired nor isolated from the cabinet and on my part I never exposed cabinet issues as a weapon to win elections.

Mutharika is the most democratic president – Muluzi

This just show how democratic Prof Mutharika is and this why as a party we have made a decision to work with him and DPP,” commended Muluzi

DPP and UDF agreed to work together to develop Malawi in areas of economic empowerment for all with special emphasis on women and youth, restoring the country to its sense of natural pride, protecting peoples businesses, job creation amongst other goals.