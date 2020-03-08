HRDC ‘Terrorist’ Leaders Mtambo, Trapence Arrested

The Malawi Police Service has arrested self-claimed human rights defenders namely Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and McDonald Sembereka for planning terror attack in the country.

The trio under the banner Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has been organizing violent demonstrations since May last in the country destroying both public and private properties worthy billions of Kwachas.

The arrest came barely hours after President Professor Peter Mutharika warned HRDC leaders against creating a lawless state.

Addressing DPP-UDF rally at Njamba, President Professor Mutharika said: “I’m tired of HRDC stupidity and I will show them what am made of……Mtambo smell the coffee, wake up and realize your party is over,”

Meanwhile, the three suspects are expected to spend a night at Central region police headquarters.