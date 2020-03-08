Honeymoon Over for HRDC – Mutharika

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has strongly warned Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders and opposition political parties in the country against creating a lawless state.

President Professor Mutharika issued the warning on Sunday at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre during Democratic Progressive Party and United Democratic Front (UDF) joint rally.

The warning follows planned state house vigils by HRDC and opposition political parties.

The Malawian leader, Professor Mutharika said honeymoon is over for HRDC, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party. He said Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence (HRDC leaders) are not bigger than the country.

“ I’m tired of HRDC stupidity and I will show them what am made of……Mtambo smell the coffee, wake up and realize your party is over,” said Mutharika while directing security agencies to block the vigils.

HRDC and opposition political parties in the country namely Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been holding violent protests since May 2019 destroying public and private properties in the process.