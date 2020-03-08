DPP’s Mchacha Warns HRDC On State House Vigils: ‘Tikakumana Komweko’

Mtambo under Fire

The governing Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has warned Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leader Timothy Mtambo against holding vigils at state house.

Mighty DPP’s Regional Governor for the Southern Region, Charles Mchacha issued the warning on Sunday at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre during DPP-UDF mega rally.

Mchacha said time has come for the party to defend President Professor Peter Mutharika from HRDC ‘terrorist. He said the party will not allow the coalition to close down the State House.

“Enough is enough; this time around we will not allow Timothy Mtambo and his terror group to cause havoc at state house premises,” said Mchacha

Taking his turn, Nicholas Dausi who Mighty DPP’s Publicity Secretary said no one can hold vigils at state house.

HRDC and opposition political parties in the country namely Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have been holding violent protests since May 2019 destroying public and private properties in the process.