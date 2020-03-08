All Roads Lead to Njamba For DPP-UDF Mega Rally

All roads lead to Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre today (Sunday) as President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and United Democratic Front president Atupele Muluzi will address a rally.

This follows an agreement by the two parties to work together in readiness for a possible fresh presidential poll in May.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Professor Mutharika who is also governing Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president will arrive at the venue at 2 O’clock in the afternoon.

DPP AND UDF agreed to work together to develop Malawi in areas of economic empowerment for all with special emphasis on women and youth, restoring the country to its sense of natural pride, protecting peoples businesses, job creation amongst other goals.