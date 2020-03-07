MCP Fires Sidik Mia As Vice President

Good Old Days: Mia and Chakwera during happy moments

The once Mighty Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Reverend Lazarus Chakwera has silently fired Sidik Mia as party’s Deputy President ahead of May Fresh Presidential elections.

According to sources within MCP, Reverend Chakwera has opted for UTM leader Saulos Chilima as his runningmate a development which has angered a cross section of MCP supporters from the southern region.

In an interview with a local media house on Saturday, Mia who has been bankrolling the party confirmed to have been silently fired from his position.

However, Mia who sounded very stressful throughout the interview said Chakwera was free to choose another runningmate.

MCP president Chakwera appointed Mia as running during the nullified May, 2019 Presidential elections in which President Peter Mutharika of Mighty Democratic Progress Party (DPP) was declared the winner.

In February, Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 elections and ordered Malawi Electoral Commission to hold fresh elections.

Meanwhile, Malawi President Professor Mutharika has vowed to win with 50+1 during the fresh polls which will be held on 19 May 2020.